Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.66 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Science Applications International worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $97.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

