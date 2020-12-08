Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 863,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 451,915 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 937.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 368,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

