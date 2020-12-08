Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 849.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 280,707 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 350,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

