Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.53 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,938 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $160,038,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $78,716,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $7,721,179. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

