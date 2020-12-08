Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 54.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 11.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Baidu by 74.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.07.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

