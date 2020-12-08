Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.38% of SPS Commerce worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,749 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

