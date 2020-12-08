Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,750 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.76% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of MGRC opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

