Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $62,122,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,950,000 after buying an additional 1,594,342 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $62.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.