Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 23,152 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $341.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

