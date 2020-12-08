Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 143,522 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,522 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.99.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

