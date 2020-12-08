Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 133,947 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,947 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

