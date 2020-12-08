Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,501 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.70% of United Community Banks worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

