Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 6,686 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of Silgan worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

