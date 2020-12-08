Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 5,158 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

