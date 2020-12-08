Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

