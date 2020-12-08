Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.93.

ADS opened at $81.06 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

