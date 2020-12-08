Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 10,442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACDVF shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Air Canada stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.75.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

