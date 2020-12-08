Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Agree Realty worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,902 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 145,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5,953.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 314,444 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

