Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF stock opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $196.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.55.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

