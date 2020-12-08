AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,251 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.30% of AerCap worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

