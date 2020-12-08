Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMIGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

