Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $7,553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,513 shares of company stock worth $1,737,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

