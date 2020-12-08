AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $35.70 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.90 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $7,945,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

