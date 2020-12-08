ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 329,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

