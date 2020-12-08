Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,171,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $271.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.23.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

