A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

