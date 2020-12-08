7,450 Shares in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

