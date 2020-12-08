7,051 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

