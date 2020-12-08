25,641 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

