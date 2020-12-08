19,303 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

CPB stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.