1,905 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.