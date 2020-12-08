18,395 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of JOYY by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 164,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in JOYY by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YY shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of YY opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

