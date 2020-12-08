1,164 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock worth $72,615,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

