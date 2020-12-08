10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 648.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,470 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of 10x Genomics worth $53,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSE TXG opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,660,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $2,872,435.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,562 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,747,333 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

