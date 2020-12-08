$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.39. Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zillow Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

ZG stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

