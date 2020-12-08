$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

HLT stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

