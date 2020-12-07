Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at $705,777.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,023,225. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

