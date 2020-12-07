Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Oil States International stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

