Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKSH. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

National Bankshares stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

