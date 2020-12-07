Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Momo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117,976 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.