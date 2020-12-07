Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

