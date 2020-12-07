YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 73.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 517,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.