XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of XPO Logistics worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

