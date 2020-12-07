Wolfe Research Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $39.09 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.