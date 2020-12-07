Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

WY stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 463,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $2,475,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

