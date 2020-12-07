Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $165.53. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

