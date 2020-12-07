Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 98,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 51.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.48 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

