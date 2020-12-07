Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

