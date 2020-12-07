Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 512,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

