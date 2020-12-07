Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 26.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 449,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 224,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 76.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $2,632,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $10,587,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $96.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

